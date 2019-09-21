NIA conducts raid in Tirunelveli to probe TN-Kerala ISIS module

A five-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kochi conducted a raid here as a follow up to probe the Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module. A person identified as M Diwan Mujipeer was questioned in connection with the case. Mujipeer allegedly belongs to Ansarullah group and had attempted to set up the terror outfit in Tamil Nadu. According to NIA, Ansarullah group is supported by ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

During a search at his house, three mobiles, four SIM cards and one memory card besides a number of incriminating documents have been seized by NIA. The seized materials would be submitted to the Special Court and subjected to forensic examination. The Ansarulla case was registered on July 9 against 16 accused persons from Tamil Nadu besides their associates under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

"The case was based on credible information received by the NIA that the accused persons while being in India and the UAE, had conspired and conducted preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla. The accused persons and their associates had also collected funds as part of preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India," NIA said. All accused persons were arrested in this case in July 2019. (ANI)

