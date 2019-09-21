Daughter-in-law of retd HC judge alleges domestic violence, releases video

A video clip of a retired high court judge and his family members allegedly assaulting his daughter-in-law has surfaced, months after they were booked in a domestic violence case on her complaint. Sindhu Sharma, daughter-in-law of former high court judge N Ramamohan Rao, said she shared the CCTV video clip on social media as none would have believed her without watching it.

She said she waited all this time hoping for a reconciliation and in the interest of her two children. Sharma has been asked to share the CCTV footage, a senior police official told PTI.

In the video, two men are seen manhandling and dragging the woman in a room, while another woman appears to be shouting at her. Sharma alleged that she has been facing dowry harassment since her marriage to Vasishta in 2012 and said she released the video after he sought a divorce.

"As you have seen it (clip), the video and everything... it is clearly seen how they (in-laws and husband) are assaulting me. The only reason why I waited so long is that I was expecting my husband to come back to me, not for my sake, at least for my kids..." she said. The woman has informed police about it and she has been asked to share the CCTV footage, the police official said.

"She had earlier told us she has some video evidence...if it is given, then it can be additional evidence. We have requested her to share it with police, but she has not done so yet," the official said. In April, a case was registered with the Central Crime Station, a wing of the Hyderabad Police, against Rao, his wife and son on a complaint by Sharma, accusing them of cruelty towards her, police had said.

Rao had worked in the Hyderabad High Court and was subsequently transferred to the Madras High Court, from where he retired. Vasishta's brother said he was unavailable for comments on the charges, as he was unwell

Earlier, the high court had granted her custody of her two children, who were previously with her grandparents. On the status of the case, police said they had examined some witnesses and issued notices to some of the accused, including the former judge's son and his wife.

The official said investigation is in progress and police have filed a petition in a local court, seeking permission to secure a warrant to search the former judge's residence, which would also enable them to access the CCTV footage. "We are not in possession of the video. We have asked previously also, but it has not been shared. The search warrant petition has been filed in the court and is scheduled to come up for hearing on September 23," the official said.

In April, the case was registered under Section 498A of the IPC (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, police had earlier said. Members of some women organisations had earlier staged a dharna in front of the residence of the retired judge and demanded his arrest.

