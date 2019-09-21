After quick burial by kin, cops exhume Maha tribal girl's body

The body of a 16-year-old tribal girl, who allegedly committed suicide, was exhumed in Maharashtra's Thane district after her kin carried out final rites without notifying authorities, police said on Saturday. The move came after an anonymous tip-off was received by Vasind police station, an official added.

"Anjali Pardhi (16), a Class X student at an ashram school in Shahapur taluka, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house on September 11," he said. "The body was exhumed after we were tipped-off that the family had not followed legal procedures, including informing policy as it was a case of unnatural death, and had buried her," he added.

Further probe into the case was underway, the official said..

