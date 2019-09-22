International Development News
Light rain in Chandigarh brings respite from humid weather

PTI Chandigarh
Updated: 22-09-2019 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Light rain in Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday provided relief to the people from the sultry weather. Chandigarh's adjoining towns-- Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana-- too received light showers.

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh has been hovering in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius for the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, isolated places in Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive showers till September 26.

COUNTRY : India
