Delhi: Man kills wife on suspicion of having affair

A man identified as Aashu on Sunday allegedly murdered his wife on suspicion of having an extramarital affair. The incident took place in Prem Nagar area of the national capital, said police.

He allegedly killed his wife and kept the body in a septic tank. Later, he surrendered himself to the police at Prem Nagar police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Maha: Man held for killing wife in Virar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)