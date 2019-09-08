Maha: Man held for killing wife in Virar

A 62-year-old man was arrested inMaharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday for allegedly killinghis wife, police said

Kishore Futane, a resident of Bhoirpada here, slit thethroat of his wife Sulabha (59) as he suspected her character,a Virar police station official said

"We detained him on the basis of suspicion and placedhim under arrest after questioning. He has been charged withmurder," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)