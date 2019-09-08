International Development News
Maha: Man held for killing wife in Virar

PTI Palghar
Updated: 08-09-2019 19:06 IST
A 62-year-old man was arrested inMaharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday for allegedly killinghis wife, police said

Kishore Futane, a resident of Bhoirpada here, slit thethroat of his wife Sulabha (59) as he suspected her character,a Virar police station official said

"We detained him on the basis of suspicion and placedhim under arrest after questioning. He has been charged withmurder," he added.

COUNTRY : India
