Punjab: Drunken couple creates ruckus at Model Town in Jalandhar

A scuffle broke out between a drunken couple after heading out of a local club at city's Model Town area, police said on Sunday. The unidentified couple was fighting among themselves the previous night when few onlookers apparently intervened in the matter and ended up assaulting the couple, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Headquarter (HQ), Vimal Kant said: "They came out in a drunken state from a local club. The altercation took place in front of a karate school where some men, in the process of easing out the matter, aggravated it further by assaulting them." The police have lodged an FIR under Section 160 (Affray), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Commenting on the clubs operating late at night, the officer said: "Licenses of such restaurants will be checked and those found violating the norm will be dealt with a suitable action." (ANI)

Also Read: Malaysia's got 99 couples getting hitched as one

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)