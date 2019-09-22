18 die due to rain-related incidents in UP

As many as 18 persons across the state have died in various rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a government official said here on Sunday. In a statement issued here,the official said that five persons died on Sunday, while 13 were killed on Saturday.

"Three persons died in Kaushambi due to lightning strike while one person died due to a wall collapse in Amethi. Another person drowned in Banda," the statement said. On Saturday, three persons died in Sonbhadra due to lightning strike and an equal number of people died in Ballia due to drowning in flood water, the statement said.

One person each in Bhadohi and Jaunpur died due to lightning strike while snakebite claimed the lives of one person each in Kaushambi, Pilibhit and Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghara are flowing above the danger mark, the statement said.

The meteorological department on Sunday said rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday. On Sunday, the rainfall recorded in Fursatganj was 22 mm, followed by Varanasi-BHU (18.2 mm), Meerut (17.8 mm), Kanpur-IAF (14.8 mm), Bahraich and Hamirpur (14 mm each), Khiri (10.2 mm) and Lucknow (9 mm).

