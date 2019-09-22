Man fishing at C'garh rivulet killed by wild elephant

A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Nanlepara village, part of Etmanagar forest range, when Chaitram Dhanuhar was fishing, said DD Sant, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Katghora division.

"Despite villagers being warned about the presence of elephants and asked not to venture in the forests at night, Dhanuhar went fishing at a rivulet. An elephant trampled him to death," he said. Dhanuhar's kin has been given Rs 25,000 as immediate relief while remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be handed over after formalities are completed, he said.

On September 13, two men were trampled to death by elephants in Bango area of Katghora in the district..

