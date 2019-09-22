International Development News
17-year-old held for raping teen in Himachal Pradesh: Police Minor Boy Booked for raping a teenager girl '

PTI Shimla
Updated: 22-09-2019 20:32 IST
A 17-year-old boy has allegedly raped a teenage girl in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. The boy allegedly coaxed the-14-year-old girl and made physical relations with her, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The boy was apprehended after a case was registered against him at the women's police station, he said. The boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) after his medical examination, while the girl will be presented before the magistrate for recording statement, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
