Ker, TN CMs to hold talks on Sept 24 on inter-state water

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart K Palaniswami here on September 25 to discuss various inter-State water issues, including the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP). Palaniswami will lead a delegation on a day's visit to Kerala and during it both the states would discuss various current and proposed river water sharing agreements between the two neighbouring states, Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty told PTI here on Sunday.

"The discussion will include Parambikulam project, Anamalai, Pandiyar-Punnapuzha, Pamba Achankovil diversion and many more. We will discuss the water-sharing agreements between the states," Krishnankutty said. This would be first meeting between the chief ministers of the two states in 15 years, he said.

In 2004, the then Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Oommen Chandy had met in Chennai. "This is one major meeting happening in the state. A few ministers and officials are also accompanying the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister," the Kerala Minister said.

The Tamil Nadu delegation includes Minister for Power P Thangamani, Rural Development Minister S P Velumani,Environment Minister K C Karuppannan, assembly Deputy Speaker V Jayaraman, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, secretaries and chief engineers. Kerala has been expressing concern over Tamil Nadu's approach to the river-water sharing agreement, signed by the two states in 1970, with retrospective effect from 1958.

The state has also been demanding Tamil Nadu to honour the provisions of the PAP, and its rightful share of water. Tamil Nadu might take up its demand for the diversion of Anamalaiyar river water, which is linked to the Idamalayar project.

Krishnankutty has recently held discussions with senior officers of his department here as part of the preparations. PTI RRT VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)