Ajmer: 8 dead, 20 injured in bus-truck accident

Eight people were killed and more than 20 other passengers were injured when their bus collided with a truck near Lamana village here on Sunday.

ANI Ajmer (Rajasthan)
Updated: 22-09-2019 21:35 IST
The bus at the accident site in Ajmer on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Eight people were killed and more than 20 other passengers were injured when their bus collided with a truck near Lamana village here on Sunday. The injured were shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital here for treatment by the district administration.

"Five people were brought dead to the hospital after the accident here. We are treating all the patients as per their injuries. We have the appropriate number of staff and doctors to give them the proper treatment," Dr Anil Jain, superintendent of the hospital, told reporters. A passenger, who escaped with minor injuries, blamed the truck driver for the accident.

"The bus, which was going from Jaipur to Gujarat, had close to 85 people. Two trucks were coming from the other side. The bus got stuck in the middle and collided with one. All the people who were sitting on the conductor's side were badly injured," Harun Ali, a resident of Bareilly, who was on the bus at the time of the incident, said. A majority of the occupants of the bus were daily wage labourers who were going to Palanpur in Gujarat for earning their livelihood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
