Man climbs sixth floor of hotel, threatens to commit suicide in west Delhi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 23-09-2019 00:22 IST
A man climbed to the sixth floor of a hotel in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday and threatened to commit suicide by jumping off, a Fire Service official said. The Fire Department said they received a call about the incident at around 4 pm and three vehicles carrying ladders were rushed to the spot.

Fire Brigade, police and CAT ambulance are at the spot. Police said they have been repeatedly trying to convince the man to come down but he refuses to cooperate.

Police and fire brigade are working out on other ways to convince him so that he can be brought down safely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

