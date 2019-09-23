International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gujarat ATS arrest terrorist Addul Wahab Sheikh

Terrorist Abdul Wahab Sheikh was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch while he was returning from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Ahmedabad.

ANI Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Updated: 23-09-2019 12:32 IST
Gujarat ATS arrest terrorist Addul Wahab Sheikh

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Terrorist Abdul Wahab Sheikh was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch while he was returning from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Ahmedabad. Sheikh is accused of providing financial support in the 2003 Jihadi conspiracy.

He was living in Saudi Arabia for last many years and is also known to support the cause of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. He is accused of providing money for terrorist activities in India. "Terrorist Abdul Wahab Sheikh has been arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Ahmedabad Crime Branch, while he was returning from Jeddah to Ahmedabad. He is accused of providing financial support in the 2003 Jihadi conspiracy," said BV Gohil, ACP Crime Branch, Ahmedabad.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019