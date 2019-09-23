Late night shootout at Ullal, youth injured

A youth was injured in a shootout late on Sunday night after a group opened fire at members of a rival gang at Kadappura Kiriliya Nagar near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said. The injured youth has been identified as Irshad (18), a resident of the area.

Seven people led by Youth Congress leader Suhail Kandak of Bunder in the city had gone there in the car and fired five rounds in which the youth was injured. Sources said Suhail came out of the car and fired twice in the air and one into the ground.

Angry locals started attacking him and other gang members when he fired at the people. One shot hit the leg of Irshad, sources said.

The local people shifted Irshad to a hospital at Derlakate. The gang members were attacked by the local people who later fled the scene after abandoning the car.

The locals later vented their anger on the car which was badly damaged. Suhail and the car driver Basheer, who were injured in the attack by locals, have been admitted to a hospital in Thokkottu.

Police said the incident was part of the fight between the group led by Suhail and the local gang led by Salman and Irshad of Ullal. Police recovered the firearm belonging to Suhail which was used during the clash.

Two cases have been registered in this connection, the sources said. Senior police officials visited the spot..

