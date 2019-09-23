International Development News
ABVP's march to Jadavpur University stopped by police

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 23-09-2019 15:32 IST
ABVP activists on Monday pelted stones at police officers and tried to break barricades after their protest rally to Jadavpur University here was stopped midway, sources said. The right wing students' organisation took out the rally from Gariahat area in south Kolkata to protest against the September 19 attack on Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Jadavpur University campus.

As soon as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists reached Jodhpur Park, around 2km away, police stopped them by putting up barricades on the road, the sources said. The protesters then pelted stones at the police officers, tried to break the barricades, while raising slogans the Trinamool Congress government, they added.

Supriyo was on Thursday heckled and held up for several hours by the students of Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend a seminar organised by the ABVP..

