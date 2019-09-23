Uttarakhand: 6 districts will elect highest number of village heads in ensuing panchayat elections

In the upcoming Panchayat elections in 12 districts, six of these will have the highest number of village heads, who will be elected in the state. As many as 1,160 village heads will be elected in Almora while the number translates to 1,035, 1,174, 686, 376 and 401 in Tehri, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, and Dehradun districts respectively.

Uttarakhand Election Commission on September 14 announced that the Panchayat election would be held in 12 districts of the state, except Haridwar, in three phases from October 6. The first phase of voting for Panchayat elections will be held on October 6, followed by the second phase of voting on October 11 and the final phase of voting on October 16.

The result of all phases of election will be announced on October 21. With the announcement of Panchayat elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: NCRPB approves 'Regional Plan-2021' for seven new districts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)