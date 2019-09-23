Stage set for 63rd edition of 'Sampoorna Ramlila'

The story of righteousness personified lord Ram will unfold here for the 63rd consecutive time from September 29, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) announced on Monday. The almost month-long 'Sampoorna Ramlila', to be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, will be staged at the SBKK lawns ahead of the festival of Dussehra, leading up to the celebrations of Diwali.

Bringing to life the grandiose mythological epic, the production, which claims to be modern in its treatment, reflects upon the enduring values from Ramayana like Sita's love in face of adversity, Ram's unquestioning obedience to his father's command and a spectrum of emotions of devotion, loyalty, respect and honour to elders. "The show has grown in stature in all aspects of production values. Whether it is the quality of dance, costumes, ornaments set light lighting, the Kendra has always attempted to be a trail blazer.

"I have virtually had the privilege of watching almost all shows over 62 years. I have begun understanding the sub-text of Ramayan and incorporated these over the years into the presentation," Shobha Deepak Singh, director of the play, told PTI. Keen on improving aesthetic value of the act, Singh, who is also the chairperson of SBKK, has this time incorporated changes in "costumes, ornaments and on-stage decorations".

"Being a student of art I was able to infuse production aesthetics, which were otherwise missing, this includes changing plated jewellery to real jewellery design, doing away with worn out real flowers and using flowers that looked as good as real, and making sets that were inspired from Indian palaces, miniature painting sculptures etc," she added. The theatrical production will come to an end on October 25.

