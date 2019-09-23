Fair aims to increase awareness about traditional Indian sarees

Showcasing the different Indian weaves, a recently opened fair here is celebrating the saree, while highlighting the traditions and culture that envelope the life cycle of the ageless garment. The Grand Saree Fair, organised by Dastkar, features a well-curated collection of handloom and handcrafted sarees at the Nature Bazaar here.

Among the weaves to look out for are Jamdani, Mangalgiri, Ikat, tribal weaves from Assam, Benarasi, Chikankari, Chanderi, Khadi, Kota, Patola, Sujani embroidery, linen and cotton weaves. The main aim behind the fair, organisers said, was to increase awareness about the various types of sarees, the lives involved around it, and the importance of the nine yards in the Indian culture.

"Textiles are the warp and weft of India. Their threads bind us together and give us a history and identity. Examining these strands - each region and community having its own distinctive weaving, wearing, and motif tradition - helps us better understand ourselves and our past, present, and future," Laila Tyabji, co-founder of Dastkar, said in a statement. To engage a younger crowd, Dastkar this year also started a social media campaign #mysareestyle, calling upon youngsters to share images of them draping a saree in the way they like.

"The intent is to bring forward the idea of saree is not just festive wear, but also incorporating the garment in our day to day lives," organisers said. The fair will also feature sarees in kalamkari, batik and block prints, applique work patchwork, and more.

It is set to conclude on September 28.

