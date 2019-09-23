Over Rs 1.51 L cr under Capital Heads yet to be apportioned

An amount of Rs 1,51,349.67 crore under Capital Heads and Rs 28,099.68 crore under Loans and advances were yet to be apportioned between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, even after more than four years of state Re-organisation, the CAG said here on Monday. The Comptroller and Auditor General stated this in 'State Finances Audit Report for the year ending March 2018.

"A total of 91 institutions were to be de-merged as per Schedule IX of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Recommendations for de-merger of 86 institutions were given by an Expert Committee constituted for this purpose; the Telangana Government has accepted the recommendations in respect of two institutions,"a press brief on the report said.

The report was tabled in the Telangana legislative assembly on Sunday. The state government may take steps to ascertain the assets and liabilities of remaining Schedule IX institutions and also take concrete steps for apportionment of Capital Heads and Loans and Advances, it said in its Recommendation.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh..

