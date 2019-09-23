Snakebite claims six lives in Odisha

At least six persons died of snakebite in different places in Odisha since Sunday night, police said on Monday. The victims including two women and two girls died after being bitten by poisonous snakes in Ganjam, Angul and Keonjhar district, they said.

In Ganjam district, a 32-year-old woman and her four-year-old son died after being bitten by a venomous snake at B.Nuapalli under the jurisdiction of Khallikote police station early on Monday, police said. Family members rushed the duo - Manasi Parida and Asish - to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. While Asish died on the way, his mother died in the hospital during treatment, sources said.

A 32-year-old man also died of snakebite at a village under Kabisuryanagar area of Ganjam district. The deceased was sleeping in his house when a poisonous snake bite him in the early hours of Monday, they said adding that he died during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Snakebite also claimed the life of a woman, identified as Dharitri Patra (45) at Gurum village in Telkoi area of Keonjhar district. She was bitten by a snake during sleep late on Sunday night, they said.

In Angul district, twin sisters aged around 12 years died after being bitten by a snake when they were asleep in their house at Bentapur village near here in the wee hours on Monday, police said..

