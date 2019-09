A 40-year-old farmer died due to lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when Rajbahadur Yadav was going to Lamehata village when he took shelter under a tree at Utarava village to save himself from the rain, the police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR NAV HMB

