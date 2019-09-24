Police begin probe after poster inviting people for nude party goes viral in Goa

Police on Tuesday began a probe in connection with a poster that has gone viral on social media inviting people for a nude party in Morjim in North Goa. "No offence has been registered yet, but we have started a preliminary probe. There is no date advertised on the poster and only one contact number was given," Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Branch, Pankaj Kumar Singh told ANI.

"We are tracking the identity details of the person who owns the phone number," he said. The poster which went viral on Monday mentioned that there will be 15-20 foreigners and more than 10 Indian girls taking part in the proposed party. (ANI)

