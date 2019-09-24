TCS launches SaaS platform for FIs to automate asset servicing

Tata Consultancy Servicesannounced on Tuesday the launch of the TCS BaNCS Cloud forasset servicing, which it said automates the servicing of allclasses of assets across all markets

It is targeted at custodians, broker dealers, assetmanagers and investment and private banks, TCS said in astatement

Taking advantage of greater standardisation and theincreased appetite for shared systems, operations andinfrastructure in the asset servicing industry, the platformprovides end-to-end business operations management capability,while "enhancing business agility, simplifying operations andfuture-proofing the enterprise," the company claimed.

