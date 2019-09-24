International Development News
Mumbai: Minor stuck under debris of partially collapsed building, rescue underway

A portion of a five-storeyed building collapsed in Khar (West) region here on Tuesday, authorities said.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 24-09-2019 17:18 IST
The partially collapsed building in Khar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A portion of a five-storeyed building collapsed in Khar (West) region here on Tuesday, authorities said. According to authorities, the residential building was evacuated but a 10-year-old girl is still trapped under the rubble. Rescue operation by Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway.

The incident occurred around 1:13 pm when a part of the staircase of the residential building 'Puja' collapsed. Fire engines along with an ambulance, NDRF and police personnel have rushed to the spot and are assisting in the rescue operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
