Maha: Two held with banned gutkha worth over Rs 15 lakh

Police have seized banned gutkha (a chewing tobacco preparation) worth Rs 15.60 lakh in Jalna district of Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an FDA official said on Tuesday. The gutkha, whose manufacture, sale and transport is banned in the state by law, was seized from a truck on Ashti Road by police on Monday night, said the official of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.

The arrested persons are identified as truck driver Rasool Rukmuddin Inamdar and cleaner Jaggnath Gaikwad. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway..

