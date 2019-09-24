International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Maha: Two held with banned gutkha worth over Rs 15 lakh

PTI Jalna
Updated: 24-09-2019 18:29 IST
Maha: Two held with banned gutkha worth over Rs 15 lakh

Police have seized banned gutkha (a chewing tobacco preparation) worth Rs 15.60 lakh in Jalna district of Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an FDA official said on Tuesday. The gutkha, whose manufacture, sale and transport is banned in the state by law, was seized from a truck on Ashti Road by police on Monday night, said the official of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department.

The arrested persons are identified as truck driver Rasool Rukmuddin Inamdar and cleaner Jaggnath Gaikwad. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019