Civic body begins razing illegal 9-storeyed Mumbai building

The demolition of an illegal ground-plus-nine storey building began in congested Pydhonie area of south Mumbai amid stiff resistance from its residents, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Tuesday. Gulistan building has 90 flats and five commercial units and occupants were issued notice in March last year to vacate them, though several of them approached court, which few days ago ordered that the structure be brought down, he said.

Its construction, flouting a slew of civic norms, had led to the Maharashtra government suspending three civic officials, including an assistant commissioner, last year for allegedly failing to discharge their duties and stopping it from coming up. "The demolition of the building began on Monday and we have so far disconnected water and power supply. Razing of an apartment on the 9th floor is underway. We had requested police protection as some residents were refusing to vacate the building and were putting up resistance," Vinayak Vispute, 'C' Ward assistant municipal commissioner told PTI.

He said the task of completely razing the structure to the ground may take some time as residents are coming in the way, adding the civic body may think of employing "private contractors" for such demolition work in future. The scene outside the building was one of despair with several residents moving around pleading with officials present to halt the demolition.

Several of them carried placards proclaiming their innocence, though officials at the spot in turn pleaded helplessness stating they were only following orders. "The demolition is a stern signal that the BMC will not tolerate such illegal structures. Residents were informed well in advance about the irregularities in construction of this building. An FIR has been lodged against the builder at Pydhonie police," an official said.

Gulistan is situated close to the site of a building collapse, that of a portion of Kesarbai Mansion, on July 16, which killed 13 people..

