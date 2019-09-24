MHA ends services of retired Joint Secretary RK Mitra

By Ankur Sharma Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ended services of a retired Joint Secretary, RK Mitra working as an Advisor with immediate effect.

The development was confirmed by the Home Ministry claiming that Mitra is no more associated with it. "This Ministry's order dated September 19 regarding extension of engagement of Dr R K Mitra as Advisor in Ministry of Home Affairs stands withdrawn. Accordingly, the period of engagement of Dr RKMitra as Advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs will cease to exist on September 30," an official communication said.

Mitra was judicial district advisor and has got Police-II wing which deals with paramilitary forces. Mitra who retired last year in 2018 March had got an extension of service. A Central Secretariat Service officer was working with home ministry and was handling the same department.

His service was terminated when he was handling the implementation of controversial Non-functional financial up-gradation of Group-A Service of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Cadre officers of paramilitary had alleged that Mitra was favouring IPS officers in the matter. Paramilitary cadre officers had alleged that Mitra held important decisions of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) pertaining to Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU).

A tussle has been going on between paramilitary cadre and IPS officers over appointments of the Indian Police Service in paramilitary forces. The Union Cabinet this year in July had granted Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) status to Group 'A' executive cadre officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for Grant of Organized Group 'A' Service OGAS to Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and extension of benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG)." an official press statement had said. While cadre officers are fighting for restriction of appointments of IPS officers in paramilitary, on the other side, IPS officers are fighting against the restriction. (ANI)

