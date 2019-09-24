Two railway employees held for Rs 44 lakh theft at LTT counter

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested two employees of the Central Railway (CR) for allegedly stealing Rs 44 lakh cash from the counter of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai on Sunday. The accused, identified as Samir Tarabadkar (33) and Kumar Pillai (34), work at the counter in two different shifts, a senior GRP officer said.

While Tarabadkar hails from Talegaon in Pune district, Pillai is a resident of GTB Nagar in Sion in Mumbai. The incident took place late Sunday night but came to light on Monday morning when the main counter employee at the rail terminus found the cash missing.

The GRP suspected involvement of the duo as they were found to be missing. "We have arrested both of them and produced them before court which remanded them in police custody till September 28," said DCP (GRP-Central Railway) MM Makandar.

Police are yet to receive the cash, he said, adding that further investigation is underway..

