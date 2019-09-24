NEC-UNICEF consultation on public health preparedness

A two-day regional consultation began here on Tuesday between the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the UNICEF to deliberate on regional strategy for public health preparedness for response in North East region, an official said. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the NEC and representatives from UNICEF.

NEC Planning Advisor Calvin H Kharshiing said, "We are living in an age of multiplicity of natural disasters and there are unique challenges in the context of the North East for the health sector. This consultation is a milestone ... " He said there is a shortage of trained manpower, access to sparsely populated remote areas and called on the agencies to utilize the strength of the communities. "The strength of the North-East is its local communities as a lot of work in the times of emergencies is done by them. It will be imperative to include them when planning and programming," Kharshiing said.

"Given the projections, the health sector in the NE needs to take multi-sectoral measures based on forecasts instead of waiting for the actual disasters for reducing and adapting to existing and emerging risks, and be better-abled to respond to impending emergencies," said Dr Muzzaffar Ahmad, former member of National Disaster Management Authority of India. The regional consultation is an effort to promote health sector preparedness for response in the NE states.

Under this initiative, NEC and UNICEF in collaboration with Oxfam India will support the NE states to strengthen their plans to prepare for and respond to public health risks in emergencies as well as in public health emergencies. "There are many non-negotiable components that we need to focus upon, together, as a team. Preparedness for emergencies, since during normal conditions public health services can be stretched thin. Quality programming and standards to coordinate and align emergency response efforts in health, child protection, nutrition, communication and water sanitation and hygiene ..." said Dr Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF..

