Heavy rains lash several parts of T'gana

Heavy rains lashed severalparts of Telangana on Tuesday with Kannepalli in Mancherial district receiving the highest rainfall at 132 mm. Nampalle in Rajanna-Sricilla district got 95.5 mm, followed by 94. 8 mm of rainfall at Chimanpalle in Nizamabad district, weather officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad has warned that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Warangal, Mulugu and others till September 26. It also said light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana.

Hyderabad also received good rainfall on Tuesday, leading to traffic woes on the city's roads..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)