Harsh Vardhan, JP Nadda pay homage to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP Working President JP Nadda paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at Deendayal Park in New Delhi on Wednesday. Both the leaders paid homage to the late leader by garlanding his statue.

A BJP worker on the occasion said, "Today, BJP has reached so far due to his inspiration and ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Pt Deen Dayal's dream of protecting the interests of the poor." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising various functions in different parts of the country to mark the occasion.

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was one of the most important leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the present-day Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

