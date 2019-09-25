Pune: Notice to remove advertisements featuring PM Modi from public spaces

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pune Deputy Collector on Wednesday issued a notice to remove advertisements featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from multiple public spaces in Pune district. In a letter, Pune Deputy Collector and convener for model code of conduct, Surekha Mane issued a notice to remove the posters from petrol pumps.

The letter also mentions removing the government advertisements from railway stations, bus stands and ST buses ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Surekha Mane has clarified that the order is limited to Pune district.

She confirmed that a similar letter was sent by Election Commission to all districts on the basis of a complaint it received. Assembly elections are scheduled on October 21 in Maharashtra with results to be declared on October 24.

The Election Commission on September 21 had appealed to parties to bank on eco-friendly products for the polls as it has an environmental cost too. (ANI)

