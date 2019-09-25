NCW demands action against policemen for lathi-charging protesting Anganwadi workers in J'khand

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday demanded strict action against policemen for allegedly lathi-charging protesting Anganwadi workers in Jharkhand. The NCW said it came across a video posted on Twitter regarding the "brutal" lathicharge of protesting Anganwadi workers in the state.

"The commission condemns the unfortunate incident and is seriously concerned about the brutality of the policemen on women reported from the state of Jharkhand," the NCW said in a statement.

The commission has demanded stringent action against the policemen. "Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance under Section 10(1) read with 10(4) of the NCW Act, 1990, and issued a notice to DGP Jharkhand to look into the matter and sent the ATR to the commission at the earliest possible," it said.

