Six held for dacoity after posing as ACB officials

Six people, including the head of an NGO, who posed as Anti-Corruption Bureau officials and decamped with mobile phones, laptops and cash from a firm, were arrested here on Wednesday, police said. They said that the prime accused, a former telcaller at a company at Ameerpet here, bore a grudge against the owner of the firm for non-payment of his salary and hatched a plan to take either cash or other belongings from him, they said.

Accordingly, he and his associates,including the Chairman of an NGO 'All India Anti-Corruption Commission,' carried out a fake raid at the office-cum-residence of the owner on September 23, police said. The gang claimed they had received a complaint against the owner that he has 'illegal' videos in his laptops, ransacked thepremises and took away 11 mobile phones, 11 laptops, two gold chains, Rs 20,000 in cash and other valuables, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and during course of investigation, the six accused were arrested on Wednesday, it said..

