Woman drug peddler, four others arrested in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested a woman drug peddler along with four others from Bordumsa town in Changlang district and recovered 134 gram of suspected brown sugar from her possession, a senior officer said here on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of state police and Bordumsa-based Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested the drug peddler, Jaownko Singpho, a resident of Kerembisa village on Tuesday, Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

The team recovered 14 small packets containing pink coloured powder, suspected to be brown sugar weighing 134 gram from Jaownko's possession, he said. An electronic weighing machine, two mobile handsets and cash worth Rs 85,000 were also seized, Gambo said.

The police also arrested four others namely Bisa Umada Singpho (30), Nongbo Wangdu Singpho (32), Umadu Singpho (23) and Gamthoi Singpho (31) for consuming drugs, he said. A case, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, has been registered at Bordumsa police station against them, he said.

During interrogation the drug peddler said she had purchased the drugs from a train platform at Dimapur in Nagaland from a person, police claimed. Gambo appealed youngsters to stay away from drugs and said that all-out efforts to curb the menace in the entire district would continue..

