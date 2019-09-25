IAF MiG trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilots eject safely

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Wednesday, the IAF said. Both pilots ejected safely, it said.

"An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Type-69 Trainer aircraft crashed near Gwalior at around 10 AM. The aircraft was on a routine mission and was airborne from Air Force Station Gwalior," the IAF said in a statement. According to police from the area, the trainer jet crashed in Choudhary-ka-Pura in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

Bhind Collector Chote Singh said one of the pilots received injuries. Both the pilots were admitted to hospital by the IAF rescue team, he added.

The IAF said aircraft crashed at approximate distance of 6 nautical mile while approaching for landing. "Both the pilots ejected safely and were picked up by rescue helicopter. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident," it said.

"The two pilots ejected safely according to the information passed to us from the village head from the spot, some 60 km from the district headquarters," Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares told PTI. "We informed the IAF officials in Gwalior about the incident," the SP added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots. Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, D P Gupta said soon after the crash, the aircraft caught fire.

An IAF rescue team soon reached the spot with a helicopter and took the two pilots along with it after providing them first-aid, he said.

