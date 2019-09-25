Youth assaulted at mall in Karnataka over 'communal' remark

A youth was assaulted by a group of students at a mall here on Wednesday for allegedly speaking in a provocative communal tone, police said. The youth, Manjunath from Bantwal, filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar police station and a case has been registered, they said.

Police said it was a verbal altercation over tea which led to the assault. It is alleged that the youth told the group of students that "this is Hindu Rashtra and Muslims should not come here".

Police said action would be taken against those who assaulted the youth based on video evidence. As a video of the incident surfaced on social media, city police commissioner P S Harsha asked the people not to sensationalise the issue, saying it was an isolated incident.

Action will be taken against the attackers, he said..

