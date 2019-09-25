2 brothers arrested in Ghaziabad with heroin worth Rs 2.5 cr

Two brothes have been arrested here with over one kg of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Sachin and Nitin were arrested from Vijay Nagar near old Ghaziabad railway station on Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar said.

Upon frisking their belongings 1.3 kg heroin was seized. During interrogation, the two brothers confessed to supplying the drug to shops near educational institutes and hookah bars located in the national capital region, the police officer said. The accused, who were members of an international drug racket, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)