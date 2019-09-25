Normal life hit as heavy rains lashes part of Telangana

Heavy rains lashed the city and other parts of Telangana on Wednesday, throwing normal life out of gear in many places. Jakranpalle and Balkonda in Nizamabad district received 95 mm and 89 cm of rainfall respectively in nearly 12 hours since Wednesday morning, according to official data.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Srinagar Colony received 54.3 mm of rainfall. The Meteorological Centre here said the Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana and rain occurred at most places in the state.

The heavy rains led to water stagnation at several places in the city, hitting free movement of traffic and the personnel of GHMC swung into action to clear the roads. Traffic snarls were witnessed in the IT hub at Gachibowli and other localities in the city.

The water level in Hussain Sagar lake in the city touched 513.70 metres, GHMC sources said adding it can hold water upto 514.9 metres. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, spoke to the state Chief Secretary and the GHMC Commissioner and enquired about the rain situation, a BJP release said.

Reddy assured the Centres support in deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) if required, it said. State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted, We are witnessing the highest ever rainfall in September in over 100 plus years! I would like to thank the hardworking teams of @GHMCOnline, @HydTP, @TSSPDCLCorp.

In its forecast for Thursday, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thunder showers were very likely to occur at many places over Telangana. Heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places, it said..

