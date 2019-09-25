Elderly woman dies after son hits her with stick in Bihar

A 65-year-old woman died here on Wednesday after being struck with a stick by her son, while he was engaged in a fight with his wife, police said. The incident took place at Dadpur Musahari village under the jurisdiction of Kodha police station of the district, when the man picked up a quarrel with his wife and started beating her following which his mother tried to intervene, Sub Divisional Police Officer Anil Kumar said.

The accused grew even more agitated, picked up a stick and struck his mother on the head, he said, adding, she collapsed immediately. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The man has been arrested, the SDPO said. His father, however, said in his statement that his son had hit his mother "unintentionally", he said.

