Four killed after truck hits car in Maharashtra

Four people were killed when a truck hit their car in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The mishap took place around 3 am at Baburdi Bend village on Ahmednagar-Daund road, located 27 km from here.

The speeding truck, which was going towards Daund, hit the car coming from the opposite direction, crushing it badly, sub-divisional officer of police Ajit Patil said. All four car passengers died on the spot, he said.

The truck driver fled after the incident. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

