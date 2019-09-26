Seven killed in accident in Jaipur

Seven people were killed on Thursday in a collision between two vehicles in Jaipur rural, the police said. The seven were on their way to Phulera from Gawalo ki Dhani when a trailer truck collided head-on with their vehicle near SKN Agriculture College in Jobner, they said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident. "Deeply anguished to know of the terrible road accident in Jobner in which seven people have lost their lives. My heart goes out to their family members and I pray to God to give them strength," he tweeted.

