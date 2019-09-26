Mysuru: Platform ticket fare to increase for 14 days from Oct 2

In order to avoid overcrowding during Dusshera, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the platform ticket fare at Mysuru station from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for a period of 14 days starting from October 2 to October 15.

Satish Divisional Operations Manager and PRO said on Thursday: "The measure is taken to ensure the public safety that bona fide passengers are not inconvenienced and also to avoid overcrowding and to make freeway for passengers during the festival." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)