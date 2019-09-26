Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations in Himachal this weekend

Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha will organise state-level functions this weekend to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at historical Ridge Ground here. The event will be held in association with the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday and Sunday, Sabha president Jaswinder Singh said.

"While the 550th birth celebrations of Guruji will be held on November 10, 11 and 12 in Punjab and other parts, the celebrations are being held in September in Shimla keeping in view the pleasant weather here nowadays," he added. A Nagar Kirtan will be taken out from the DC office at 1 pm on Saturday which will culminate at Ridge Ground at 5 pm after passing through Lower Bazar, Naaz, Mall Road and Scandal Point.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will join the Nagar Kirtan at the Ridge, he added. A Kirtan Darbar will be held at the Ridge from 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday, he added.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the CM, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj and former Punjab deputy CM and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will be present during the celebrations on Sunday, he added. He said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also invited to participate in the functions but no confirmation was received from him so far.

The Sabha president thanked the state government for running two special buses from each district headquarter to bring the devotees to Shimla to participate in the celebrations.

