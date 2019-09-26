Delhi Police arrests man who killed property dealer for slapping him

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer near Dwarka Mod to avenge an assault on him two months ago, police said on Thursday. The accused, Nakul Sangwan, and his gangster cousin Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu -- who has been on the run after jumping parole -- attempted to kill the property dealer several times to take revenge from him, they said.

Nakul Sangwan was arrested on Wednesday after police received inputs that he would come on a motorcycle near the Shamshan Ghat in Dwarka's Sector-18, the police said. According to police, Narender (45) was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Dwarka's Kakrola area on Tuesday evening when he was about to leave from office in his car.

The incident was also captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, a police official said. He succumbed to injuries during treatment, the official added.

In July, the accused along with his associates went to a cafe run by a relative of Narender. A quarrel broke out between them and the victim following which Narender slapped him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. The accused nurtured a grudge against the victim and planned to kill him, the officer said, the officer said.

He along with his cousin Kapil Sangwan attempted to kill him at several occasions and finding a good opportunity on Sunday, the two men masked with helmets came on a motorcycle and fired indiscriminately at the victim, the officer added. With the arrest, police claimed to have solved four cases of attempt to murder, murder, and arms act. He was arrested last year in a murder case. He was released from jail in June 2019 and restarted criminal activities.

Efforts are being made to arrest his cousin Kapil Sangwan, the police said.

