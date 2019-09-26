Crucial meeting of Maharashtra BJP's Core Group underway

A meeting of Maharashtra BJP's Core Group with party president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda is underway here on Thursday. According to party sources, the meeting will decide the candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The meeting will also discuss issues related to alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde, BL Santhosh, and other leaders are attending the meeting. Earlier on September 24, BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil had expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in a fine health and they would win 220 seats in the Assembly elections.

Elections for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21. The counting of votes shall take place on October 24. (ANI)

