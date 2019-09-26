CAB opposed by NE indigenous people's body

An apex body of indigenous people in the seven north eastern states has denounced the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 will be re-introduced in Parliament in November, sources in it said Thursday. The central executive council meeting of the North East Forum of Indigenous People (NEFIP) held on Wednesday unanimously resolved to a launch movement against the CAB in the region beginning with a public protest on October 3 demanding immediate withdrawal of the bill, NEFIP secretary general Robertjune Kharjahrin told newsmen here.

Representatives of all north eastern states barring Sikkim participated in the meeting, which passed a seven point resolution to protect the rights of the indigenous people of the region. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provided for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the current norm, even if they do not possess any document.

The legislation was passed by Lok Sabha during its winter session on January 8 but could not be cleared by the Rajya Sabha. The meeting also resolved to oppose the appeal by Shah to use Hindi as a common language in the country.

Kharjahrin said the meeting agreed not to accept any attempt made by the central or state governments of the region to impose any language on the indigenous people. The body demanded that the assemblies of the NE states adopt a resolution urging the Centre to take steps to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in the region, he added..

