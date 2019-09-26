Heads of French companies meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

A delegation of 39 heads of French companies met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence here on Thursday and held discussions on investing in the state. The French team, which is on a two-day visit to the state, stressed on long-term and sustainable partnerships. Geoffrey Roux de Bezieux, who led the delegation of The Federation of France Entrepreneurs (MEDEF) said: "Andhra Pradesh is the focal point of partnerships and collaborations with MEDEF."

MEDEF has shown interest in investing in urban infrastructure, smart cities, urban development, automobile, solar, renewable energy and logistics among others. "The Chief Minister wanted farmers to be benefitted and have sustainable benefits from the sale of agro-products by these investments in the state. The government is looking for partnership in smart energy systems, smart city administrative systems for delivery of public services to citizens," a press release stated.

Jagan stressed on identifying the infrastructure projects to be established through the PPP model. He assured the French delegation of the government's support for investing in waste management and water treatment, it read. (ANI)

Also Read: PV Sindhu meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)