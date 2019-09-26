Services of Delhi Metro Blue line affected after 73-yr-old lays down on track, rescued

International Development News
Services of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro was on Thursday temporarily delayed after a passenger stepped on to the tracks as a train approached the Uttam Nagar West station, police said.

ANI Uttam Nagar (New Delhi)
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:28 IST
Representative Image. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Services of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro was on Thursday temporarily delayed after a passenger stepped on to the tracks as a train approached the Uttam Nagar West station, police said. As the train entering the station slowed down, the 73-year-old man stepped down from the platform and lay down between the tracks.

The person identified as Amrit Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar suffered minor injuries according to Delhi Metro Police. Singh was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Family members Singh were informed and more information is awaited on the matter. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro put out information about the delay in services on its Twitter handle.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in service from Dwarka to Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Uttam Nagar West. Normal service on all other lines" read the tweet. Normal services resumed after some time. (ANI)

